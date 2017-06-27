AmericanPravda: The President Responds

AmericanPravda: The President Responds

Early this Tuesday morning, Donald Trump Jr. began tweeting about CNN’s Fake News reporting, as recently seen in Project Veritas’ latest video release:

Donald Trump Jr. continues to praise James O’Keefe and Project Veritas in the following Tweet:

Shortly after, the President himself tweeted the following about Fake News reported by CNN:

President Trump continued the Fake News conversation, asking about the rest of the MSM being held accountable as well, by tweeting:

James O’Keefe from Project Veritas responded to the President directly by tweeting the following:

CNN finally responded to the President’s “allegations” with the following Tweet:

The Washington Post attempted to criticize President Trump’s timing of “renewing his attack on fake news CNN” after the recent retracted story about alleged ties between Trump’s allies and Russia. Donald Trump Jr. responded to the article on Twitter with the following statement:

Several other news sources have reported on the American Pravda Video from Project Veritas, including: Drudge, Russia Today, The Daily Caller, RT, Rare.us, The Hill, …

James O’Keefe stated the following in response to The President’s comments on the American Pravda story:

“President Trump said CNN was fake news and we just proved it. He asked about the rest of the mainstream media. They are on our list. More to come…”

Staff Report
Multiple members of the Project Veritas staff contributed to this report
  • Dura Crap

    It’s about time this type of BS is exposed. So many liberal left progressives are drunk on the Kool-Aid being spewed out by these organizations. Maybe there is hope for them.

  • disciple2819

    WOW! Glad this has been exposed, although really sad… just sick really! Getting this out isn’t about LEFT or RIGHT either. It’s about holding the media ON ALL SIDES accountable for highjacking the news! It sucks because we can’t trust the mainstream media – period! Just a sick twisted propaganda machine.

  • William Glass

    Mr. O’Keefe
    Please be very careful now. They killed Breitbart . These people (the left wing political establishment) are becoming desperate and therefore more dangerous. Keep up the good work and I will make another donation to your cause. God bless you sir.

  • Alan Farber

    Great job guys and gals. Keep it up.

  • mr.nuggets

    .actual investigative journalism ..thank you o’keefe and crew
    ..y’all are in our prayers

  • Kim-Arne Bu

    Awesome job putting this up.

  • 4238Cattledrive

    I have video documentation of Youtube deleting comments and messing with the numbers. Not sure what to do with it.