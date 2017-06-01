Democracy Partners Attacks Veritas, Launches $1 Million Federal Lawsuit

On June 1, 2017, Project Veritas was notified by Time Magazine reporter Phillip Elliot that Democracy Partners and Robert Creamer are planning to launch a one-million dollar federal lawsuit against Project Veritas. Over 2016, undercover Veritas operatives launched a full blown investigation into Democracy Partners and the political activities of Robert Creamer, the once former head of Democracy Partners. During the investigation, Veritas operatives uncovered an elaborate voter fraud plan and unethical suggestions and behavior on behalf of Robert Creamer and his associates, including Scott Foval, the former National Field Director for Americans United for Change (AUFC), all of which was traced back to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton campaign.

Consequently, Scott Foval was fired and Robert Creamer resigned from Democracy Partners. The investigation, which was released in a four-part video series throughout the months of October and November, exposed political corruption within the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign. The video investigation– which received media coverage from every single mainstream media outlet, trended on social media worldwide, and was a topic of debate during one of the Presidential debates between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton– had a monumental effect on the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit against Veritas is simply an intimidation tactic on behalf of the left to silence undercover journalism and ultimately the truth.

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe released a statement:

“Robert Creamer believes that by suing us, he can intimidate us. I will not be silenced – only over my dead body! “We are on the right side of the law and will not stop exposing the truth. Right now, the Attorney General of Wisconsin is still investigating possible criminal charges against Scott Foval. This lawsuit further justifies the need to drain the swamp. Our army of guerrilla journalists, which grows daily, will continue to expose the malfeasance and corruption committed by these organizations. “In fact, we will be deploying a new batch of freshly trained journalists next week to shine additional light on the cockroaches of the corrupt DC establishment. “We will not be intimidated. We will not be silenced. We will find out who is funding this lawsuit. We will never stop exposing the truth. We will not back down.”

Veritas will defend undercover journalism and the rights of its journalists at any expense.

“Democracy Partners filed a frivolous lawsuit against Project Veritas today claiming that public exposure of Democracy Partners’ wrongdoings is illegal. Nothing could be farther from the truth. The First Amendment protects the rights of undercover journalists to expose exactly the sort of corruption captured in these videos. Veritas will assert its full First Amendment rights to defend itself in these proceedings,” said Project Veritas attorney Benjamin Barr.

It is a relief that Democracy Partners has shifted course from flaunting federal campaign finance law. It is unfortunate that, instead, they’re going to result to flaunting eavesdropping laws. Project Veritas appreciates the opportunity to once again discuss its exposure of the inner workings of Hillary Clinton’s dark money campaign, headed unsuccessfully by Bob Creamer.